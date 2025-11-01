 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, USA, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
Website:http://240 SE 5th St
All Dates:Nov 1, 2025 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Halloweekend

Join us and our neighbors as we conjure up a day of spirited fun. Seasonal tastes and hauntingly good sips keep the weekend's magic alive for all.

Dobbes Family Winery will be featuring a tarot card reader, monster mash, and spooky port-tail!

Currently featuring: Trellis, Wooden Heart, Dundee Hotel, Open Claim Vineyards, La Biblioteca, North Valley Vineyards, Cathedral Ridge Winery, Argyle Winery, Dobbes Family Winery, Red Hills Market, Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine, Breakside & Alit, and Zerba!

In the heart of Dundee, friends and neighbors conjure up a day of spirited fun.

