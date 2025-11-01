|Location:
|Dobbes Family Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, USA, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|http://240 SE 5th St
|All Dates:
Halloweekend
Join us and our neighbors as we conjure up a day of spirited fun. Seasonal tastes and hauntingly good sips keep the weekend's magic alive for all.
Dobbes Family Winery will be featuring a tarot card reader, monster mash, and spooky port-tail!
Currently featuring: Trellis, Wooden Heart, Dundee Hotel, Open Claim Vineyards, La Biblioteca, North Valley Vineyards, Cathedral Ridge Winery, Argyle Winery, Dobbes Family Winery, Red Hills Market, Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine, Breakside & Alit, and Zerba!
