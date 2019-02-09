Guest Winery: RR Wines

Honored to announce today's guest is the revered RR. Oregon wine royalty Harry Peterson Nedry and his daughter, Wynne, are crafting benchmark Pinot Noirs and Rieslings from their 164 acre Ridgecrest Vineyards estate, which contains the oldest plantings on Ribbon Ridge. They are not designed for a mass market, but for serious aging and for understanding the potential of this special land mass called Ribbon Ridge. Their concentration, their blackness, their elegance, their textural excitement all stem from the vineyard—its maturity; deep penetration of dry-farmed vines to find rock, nutrients and water; organic farming; limited yield and sensitive fermentation to protect vintage characteristics.



Join us for a rare opportunity to sample and acquire these remarkable wines.





Fee: $15, includes wines from both wineries