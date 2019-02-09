 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:306 North Main Street, Newbrg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035379150
Email:wine@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Winery: RR Wines

Honored to announce today's guest is the revered RR. Oregon wine royalty Harry Peterson Nedry and his daughter, Wynne, are crafting benchmark Pinot Noirs and Rieslings from their 164 acre Ridgecrest Vineyards estate, which contains the oldest plantings on Ribbon Ridge. They are not designed for a mass market, but for serious aging and for understanding the potential of this special land mass called Ribbon Ridge. Their concentration, their blackness, their elegance, their textural excitement all stem from the vineyard—its maturity; deep penetration of dry-farmed vines to find rock, nutrients and water; organic farming; limited yield and sensitive fermentation to protect vintage characteristics.

Join us for a rare opportunity to sample and acquire these remarkable wines.

 

Fee: $15, includes wines from both wineries

RR Wines poured today as our Second Saturday Guest Winemakers

Anam Cara Tasting Room
Anam Cara Tasting Room 97132 306 North Main Street, Newbrg, Oregon 97132
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable