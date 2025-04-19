 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:nora@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Rd
All Dates:Apr 19, 2025 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Grenache Rosé Pairing at Kriselle Cellars

Grenache Rosé Pairing – April 19th

Indulge in a delightful treat—Black Pepper Strawberry Blinis with Fromage Blanc, perfectly paired with our vibrant Grenache Rosé. This exclusive pairing is available only on Saturday, April 19th as an early Easter pairing, so don’t miss out on this delicious combination!

 

Fee: $Free

Kriselle Cellars
Kriselle Cellars 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
