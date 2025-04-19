|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
|541-830-8466
|Email:
|nora@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Rd
|All Dates:
Grenache Rosé Pairing at Kriselle Cellars
Grenache Rosé Pairing – April 19th
Indulge in a delightful treat—Black Pepper Strawberry Blinis with Fromage Blanc, perfectly paired with our vibrant Grenache Rosé. This exclusive pairing is available only on Saturday, April 19th as an early Easter pairing, so don’t miss out on this delicious combination!
Fee: $Free