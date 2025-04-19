Grenache Rosé Pairing at Kriselle Cellars

Grenache Rosé Pairing – April 19th



Indulge in a delightful treat—Black Pepper Strawberry Blinis with Fromage Blanc, perfectly paired with our vibrant Grenache Rosé. This exclusive pairing is available only on Saturday, April 19th as an early Easter pairing, so don’t miss out on this delicious combination!

Fee: $Free