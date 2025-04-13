 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greek-easter-luncheon-at-natalies-estate-winery-wine-and-lunch-included-tickets-1221660121309?
All Dates:Apr 13, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Greek Easter Wine Lunch

Join us to celebrate our Greek heritage, with good food for an early Greek Easter Luncheon. Chef Zach Goldman (of Roberta’s, and Locanda Verde, NYC) will share fresh, savory interpretations of Greek classics. Expect plenty of delicious Natalie's Estate wines paired with each course! Bring some friends and expect to meet new ones. Opa!

Menu:
Souvlaki (Grilled skewers of Lamb or Chicken
Grilled Mixed Vegetables with Oregano Vinaigrette
Tzatziki (cucumber yogurt sauce)
Greek Salad (feta, tomato, red onion, olive, and arugula)
Tsourik (Greek Easter bread)
Baklava (filo and walnut pastry, with honey syrup)

Date: Sunday, April 13th, 2025
Time: Noon to 2 pm
Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery
Ticket: $95 for Cellar Club members/ $110.00 for General Admission
Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greek-easter-luncheon-at-natalies-estate-winery-wine-and-lunch-included-tickets-1221660121309?

 

Fee: $110 general admission/$95 cellar club

Join us for wine and delicious Greek cuisine

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable