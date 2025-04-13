|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greek-easter-luncheon-at-natalies-estate-winery-wine-and-lunch-included-tickets-1221660121309?
|All Dates:
Greek Easter Wine Lunch
Join us to celebrate our Greek heritage, with good food for an early Greek Easter Luncheon. Chef Zach Goldman (of Roberta’s, and Locanda Verde, NYC) will share fresh, savory interpretations of Greek classics. Expect plenty of delicious Natalie's Estate wines paired with each course! Bring some friends and expect to meet new ones. Opa!
Menu:
Souvlaki (Grilled skewers of Lamb or Chicken
Grilled Mixed Vegetables with Oregano Vinaigrette
Tzatziki (cucumber yogurt sauce)
Greek Salad (feta, tomato, red onion, olive, and arugula)
Tsourik (Greek Easter bread)
Baklava (filo and walnut pastry, with honey syrup)
Date: Sunday, April 13th, 2025
Time: Noon to 2 pm
Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery
Ticket: $95 for Cellar Club members/ $110.00 for General Admission
Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greek-easter-luncheon-at-natalies-estate-winery-wine-and-lunch-included-tickets-1221660121309?
Fee: $110 general admission/$95 cellar club
Join us for wine and delicious Greek cuisine