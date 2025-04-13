Greek Easter Wine Lunch

Join us to celebrate our Greek heritage, with good food for an early Greek Easter Luncheon. Chef Zach Goldman (of Roberta’s, and Locanda Verde, NYC) will share fresh, savory interpretations of Greek classics. Expect plenty of delicious Natalie's Estate wines paired with each course! Bring some friends and expect to meet new ones. Opa!



Menu:

Souvlaki (Grilled skewers of Lamb or Chicken

Grilled Mixed Vegetables with Oregano Vinaigrette

Tzatziki (cucumber yogurt sauce)

Greek Salad (feta, tomato, red onion, olive, and arugula)

Tsourik (Greek Easter bread)

Baklava (filo and walnut pastry, with honey syrup)



Date: Sunday, April 13th, 2025

Time: Noon to 2 pm

Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery

Ticket: $95 for Cellar Club members/ $110.00 for General Admission

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greek-easter-luncheon-at-natalies-estate-winery-wine-and-lunch-included-tickets-1221660121309?

