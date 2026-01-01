 Calendar Home
Location:Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Map:146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, Oregon 97417
Phone: 541-673-5323
Email:info@umpquavalleywineries.org
Website:https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/greatest-of-the-grape/
All Dates:Mar 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm * VIP ticket enables early access at 5:00 pm, to reserve seats at a table and enjoy special food and more time tasting wine & talking with winemakers.

Greatest of the Grape

Celebrate the 55th Annual Greatest of the Grape on Saturday, March 7, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Oregon’s Umpqua Valley. Enjoy an evening of exceptional Umpqua Valley wines alongside local winemakers, delicious appetizers, and live music. Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited tastings, and a complimentary tasting at select winery tasting rooms on Sunday. The evening also features a silent auction benefiting the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, the popular Wheel of Wine supporting Peace at Home, and emcee Jay Couron.

 

Fee: $Regular Admission: $90 Early Bird ($100 regular) VIP Admission: $125 Early Bird ($140 regular)

