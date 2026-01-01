|Location:
|Seven Feathers Casino Resort
|Map:
|146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, Oregon 97417
|Phone:
|541-673-5323
|Email:
|info@umpquavalleywineries.org
|Website:
|https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/greatest-of-the-grape/
|All Dates:
Greatest of the Grape
Celebrate the 55th Annual Greatest of the Grape on Saturday, March 7, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Oregon’s Umpqua Valley. Enjoy an evening of exceptional Umpqua Valley wines alongside local winemakers, delicious appetizers, and live music. Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited tastings, and a complimentary tasting at select winery tasting rooms on Sunday. The evening also features a silent auction benefiting the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, the popular Wheel of Wine supporting Peace at Home, and emcee Jay Couron.
Fee: $Regular Admission: $90 Early Bird ($100 regular) VIP Admission: $125 Early Bird ($140 regular)