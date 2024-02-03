Greatest of the Grape

Oregon's oldest wine celebration is also the Umpqua Valley's largest wine tasting event of the year! Guests are invited for an evening of wine, food, and music. There will be over 18 wineries pouring their wines, competing for the award of the "Greatest of the Grape"!



All tickets include:

- Souvenir wine glass

- Wine tasting with attending winemakers & wineries

- Delicious appetizers

- Live music and dancing with That Other Band



Additional activities include a silent auction benefitting the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, and guests can try their hand at the famous Wheel of Wine to raise money for a local charity.



This year's theme is "Rooted in Tradition," and fancy attire is encouraged.



Early bird tickets are on sale now (through early January) and VIP tickets grant early admission starting at 5:00 pm. More details available on our website.

Fee: $90 - $140