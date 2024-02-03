 Calendar Home
Location:Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Map:146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR 97417
Phone: 541-673-5323
Email:info@umpquavalleywineries.org
Website:http://https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/greatest-of-the-grape/
All Dates:Feb 3, 2024 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Greatest of the Grape

Oregon's oldest wine celebration is also the Umpqua Valley's largest wine tasting event of the year! Guests are invited for an evening of wine, food, and music. There will be over 18 wineries pouring their wines, competing for the award of the "Greatest of the Grape"!

All tickets include:
- Souvenir wine glass
- Wine tasting with attending winemakers & wineries
- Delicious appetizers
- Live music and dancing with That Other Band

Additional activities include a silent auction benefitting the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, and guests can try their hand at the famous Wheel of Wine to raise money for a local charity.

This year's theme is "Rooted in Tradition," and fancy attire is encouraged.

Early bird tickets are on sale now (through early January) and VIP tickets grant early admission starting at 5:00 pm. More details available on our website.

 

Fee: $90 - $140

Oregon's oldest wine celebration returns to Seven Feathers Casino Resort in the Umpqua Valley!

Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Seven Feathers Casino Resort 97417 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR 97417
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable