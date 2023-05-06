 Calendar Home
Location:Melrose Vineyards
Map:885 Melqua Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 5033718904
Email:denise@classactevents.net
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greatest-of-the-grape-tickets-558375384807
All Dates:May 6, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Greatest of the Grape

This is your chance to celebrate the rich history of the Umpqua Valley winegrowing region!

Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala — Oregon’s first and longest-running fine wine and food event.

Join us for an evening of wine tasting, hearty appetizers, live music, silent auction, wine wheel, and a souvenir glass.

4:00pm - 8:00pm: VIP Tickets (early entrance) - $125
5:00pm - 8:00pm: General Session Tickets - $90

Please note; this event will be held outdoors. Please dress accordingly.
This is a 21+ event.

 

Fee: $90-$125

Melrose Vineyards
Melrose Vineyards 97471 885 Melqua Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


