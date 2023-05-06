Greatest of the Grape

This is your chance to celebrate the rich history of the Umpqua Valley winegrowing region!



Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala — Oregon’s first and longest-running fine wine and food event.



Join us for an evening of wine tasting, hearty appetizers, live music, silent auction, wine wheel, and a souvenir glass.



4:00pm - 8:00pm: VIP Tickets (early entrance) - $125

5:00pm - 8:00pm: General Session Tickets - $90



Please note; this event will be held outdoors. Please dress accordingly.

This is a 21+ event.

