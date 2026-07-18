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Location:Left Coast Cellars
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
All Dates:Jul 18, 2026 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Great White Wine Experience

Join us at Left Coast Cellars for the 2026 Great White Wine Experience, the annual celebration of white wine! We are one of 10+ wineries showcasing white wines from around the Willamette Valley.

The Great White Wine Experience is a great way to spend some quality time outside with friends and family while exploring a wide range of unique, crisp and refreshing variations of Oregon white wine. Bottles are available for purchase from all participating wineries, plus there will be a number of craft vendors attending the event to add to the festival environment. Live music will accompany the beautiful July weather making for a nearly perfect day out under the oaks!

Tickets available soon

Left Coast Cellars
Left Coast Cellars 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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