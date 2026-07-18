Location: Left Coast Cellars Map: 4225 N Pacific Hwy, Rickreall, Oregon 97371 All Dates: Jul 18, 2026 11:00 am - 4:30 pm



Great White Wine Experience

Join us at Left Coast Cellars for the 2026 Great White Wine Experience, the annual celebration of white wine! We are one of 10+ wineries showcasing white wines from around the Willamette Valley.



The Great White Wine Experience is a great way to spend some quality time outside with friends and family while exploring a wide range of unique, crisp and refreshing variations of Oregon white wine. Bottles are available for purchase from all participating wineries, plus there will be a number of craft vendors attending the event to add to the festival environment. Live music will accompany the beautiful July weather making for a nearly perfect day out under the oaks!