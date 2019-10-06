 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://runsignup.com/Race/OR/Rickreall/nohills
All Dates:Oct 6, 2019 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Grapevine Wreath Workshop with Alice’s Table

Welcome to fall in Oregon Wine Country! Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars with Alice’s Table host Linnea Wittekind as we create a stunning grapevine wreath. Enjoy a glass of our award-winning Oregon wines as you are taken step-by-step through crafting a one-of-a-kind wreath to take home.

What To Expect:

The flower arranging can take anywhere from one to two hours, depending on the complexity and format of the arrangement. Alice’s Table provides aprons for you to wear for the duration of the event. Working with flowers can be messy, so make sure to wear something you won’t mind getting a little dirty.

Cost:

$85 per person
One glass of wine is included in your ticket price
Bring your friends! Reserve spots for a party of five or more and receive 10% off

Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
