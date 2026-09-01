Grapestomping Festival

The festival started in 1983 when there were less than 30 wineries in Oregon. Founders, Josef & Lilli who emigrated from Germany, wanted to pass on a little bit of the harvest spirit to the burgeoning Oregon wine industry. Since running a vineyard and winery is a lot of hard work, they believed it was important to start the busy crush season off with a lighthearted approach. A fun harvest festival with lively music, local foods and of course, stomping grapes in a casual European atmosphere!

In addition to Grapestomping contests held throughout the day, the ‘Gordonaires’ a great six-piece German Band will be performing from 1pm to 4:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Food includes special house recipe German sausages & homemade sauerkraut, along with other locally made foods. New vintages and special reserve wines will be available by the glass, plus tours with the winemaker and tastings will occur throughout the day.

Can we stomp the grapes?

Yes! We’re always looking for volunteers to help us stomp!

This year you can even reserve a spot to with our VIP Grapestomping Packages. Which includes admission for Two, 2 souvenir glasses, wine tasting or a glass of wine or beer for each. Plus a reserved Grapestomping time for two along with tour with the winemaker and three bottles of wine to take home to enjoy (one red, one white, one sparkling from our current releases).

We will also be looking for more Grapestomping volunteers throughout the day. (stompers need to be 21+) And everyone will be able to get a picture of their feet in the grapes.

Do we need to make a reservation to attend the event?

No- but advance tickets will save you 20%. Advance tickets include a souvenir glass and wine tasting (or glass of wine or beer). Tickets at the door will be $15 and include a souvenir glass. Tickets and VIP packages available @ stjosefswinery.com

St Josef’s is one of Oregon’s Wine Pioneers with vineyards planted in 1978 and first legal vintage in 1983. 99 % of production is from the property and the 40 acres of estate vineyards have been awarded ‘Salmon Safe’ designation and are tended without the use of irrigation, harsh chemicals or pesticide with goats & llamas helping with the landscaping. The event will feature all of the current releases; selections of reserve wines and sparkling wines – including the latest releases of award winning Lilli Sparkling wines, St Josef’s Chardonnay & Kitara Reserve Syrah.

• The 44th Annual St Josef’s Grapestomping Festival Hours are noon-5pm both days- Saturday Sept 26th and Sunday 27th 2026.

• St Josef’s is located at 28836 S Barlow Road, Canby, Oregon.

(503) 651-3190 stjosefswinery.com

Fee: $15 -$99