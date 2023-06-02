|Location:
|DAnu Wines Newberg
|Map:
|300 East 1st Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5034876208
|Email:
|info@danuwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://danuwines.com
|All Dates:
Grape Whisperers Book Signing
Stop in during Newberg's First Friday Art Walk to meet the author of The Grape Whisperers, Allen Holstein!
An Oregon wine country pioneer and wine industry veteran, Allen has many interesting stories from his 40+ years as a vineyard owner and manager in the Dundee Hills. This is a great opportunity to chat with Allen face to face and hear a few of his stories.
While at DAnu enjoy a couple complimentary tastes of wine and music by Peter Vik.
Fee: $Free
Grape Whisperers Book Signing with Allen Holstein