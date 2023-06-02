 Calendar Home
Grape Whisperers Book Signing

Stop in during Newberg's First Friday Art Walk to meet the author of The Grape Whisperers, Allen Holstein!
An Oregon wine country pioneer and wine industry veteran, Allen has many interesting stories from his 40+ years as a vineyard owner and manager in the Dundee Hills. This is a great opportunity to chat with Allen face to face and hear a few of his stories.
While at DAnu enjoy a couple complimentary tastes of wine and music by Peter Vik.

 

