|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|24399 NE Albertson, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|(503)726-6466
|Email:
|info@getchowines.com
|Website:
|https://getchowines.com/events/
|All Dates:
Grape Explications Book Signing
Written by McMinnville author and wine writer, Neal Hulkower, Grape Explications is entertaining, eclectic, and thought-provoking. It reflects on the diversity of the wine world over time and across continents in a collection of articles and wine book reviews by an OG oenophile. Immerse yourself in Neal’s quirky and sometimes controversial perspective on wine words, scores, spitting, and much more:
• Visit with wine personalities
• Meet globetrotting wine economists
• Take a quick look at Slow Wine
• Explore the burgeoning Willamette Valley with an insider
Fee: $21 for a signed copy of the book