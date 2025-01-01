 Calendar Home
Grape Explications Book Signing

Written by McMinnville author and wine writer, Neal Hulkower, Grape Explications is entertaining, eclectic, and thought-provoking. It reflects on the diversity of the wine world over time and across continents in a collection of articles and wine book reviews by an OG oenophile. Immerse yourself in Neal’s quirky and sometimes controversial perspective on wine words, scores, spitting, and much more:
• Visit with wine personalities
• Meet globetrotting wine economists
• Take a quick look at Slow Wine
• Explore the burgeoning Willamette Valley with an insider

 

Fee: $21 for a signed copy of the book

