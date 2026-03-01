Grape Day: Emerging technologies in wine growing

This year's program focuses on Emerging Technologies in Wine Growing—exploring how innovation and human ingenuity are shaping the future of viticulture and enology.



Join us on Tuesday, March 31, at the LaSells Stewart Center for a full day of presentations, discussion, and networking with researchers, industry professionals, and students.



2026 Keynote Presentation: "Trends in Viticulture: Blending Technology with Human Ingenuity" — Markus Keller, Chateau Ste. Michelle Distinguished Professor of Viticulture at Washington State University and author of The Science of Grapevines.



Registration Details:

Early bird registration: $100 (through March 13)

Standard registration: $150 (March 14–23)

Student registration: $15 (any college or university)

Fee: $15–$150