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Location:LaSells Stewart Center
Map:875 SW 26th Street Corvallis, Oregon, Corvallis, Oregon 97331
Phone: 541-737-2622
Email:owri@oregonstate.edu
Website:https://owri.oregonstate.edu/owri/events/grape-day
All Dates:Mar 31, 2026 8:30 am - 3:00 pm

Grape Day: Emerging technologies in wine growing

This year's program focuses on Emerging Technologies in Wine Growing—exploring how innovation and human ingenuity are shaping the future of viticulture and enology.

Join us on Tuesday, March 31, at the LaSells Stewart Center for a full day of presentations, discussion, and networking with researchers, industry professionals, and students.

2026 Keynote Presentation: "Trends in Viticulture: Blending Technology with Human Ingenuity" — Markus Keller, Chateau Ste. Michelle Distinguished Professor of Viticulture at Washington State University and author of The Science of Grapevines.

Registration Details:
Early bird registration: $100 (through March 13)
Standard registration: $150 (March 14–23)
Student registration: $15 (any college or university)

 

Fee: $15–$150

Grape Day is OWRI's annual symposium of cutting-edge research from OSU and beyond.

LaSells Stewart Center
LaSells Stewart Center 97331 875 SW 26th Street Corvallis, Oregon, Corvallis, Oregon 97331
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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