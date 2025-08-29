|Location:
Tasting Room & Plant Shop
|Map:

9714657394

|Email:

|Website:


Grand Opening Weekend
Please come celebrate with us as we officially celebrate the Grand Opening of Elysium Botanicals Wines & Vineyard!
This will be a weekend of energy, community, and great wine- featuring live music, comedy, karaoke DJ and extended hours to start this exciting new chapter.
We will kick things off with Comedy Night on Friday, Aug. 29th, 7pm-8pm.
Saturday, August 30th - Nyte Byrds (Fleetwood Mac /Rock & Dance), 6pm-9pm
Sunday, August 31st - Mitch Lies Sunday, 2-4 pm following Karaoke DJ, 6pm-9pm
Monday, September 1st - Caught Dead Handed (Grateful Dead cover band), 3pm-6pm
We will also be having a food truck onsite Monday, September 1st, 2pm-5pm
Fee: $Free
