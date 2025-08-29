 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room & Plant Shop
Map:8175 Buena Vista Rd, Independence, OR 97351
Phone: 9714657394
Email:Hospitality@elysiumbotanicals.com
Website:http://Elysiumbotanicals.com
All Dates:Aug 29, 2025 12pm August 29th - September 1st @5pm

Grand Opening Weekend

Please come celebrate with us as we officially celebrate the Grand Opening of Elysium Botanicals Wines & Vineyard!

This will be a weekend of energy, community, and great wine- featuring live music, comedy, karaoke DJ and extended hours to start this exciting new chapter.

We will kick things off with Comedy Night on Friday, Aug. 29th, 7pm-8pm.
Saturday, August 30th - Nyte Byrds (Fleetwood Mac /Rock & Dance), 6pm-9pm
Sunday, August 31st - Mitch Lies Sunday, 2-4 pm following Karaoke DJ, 6pm-9pm

Monday, September 1st - Caught Dead Handed (Grateful Dead cover band), 3pm-6pm
We will also be having a food truck onsite Monday, September 1st, 2pm-5pm

 

Fee: $Free

August 29th through September 1st Grand Opening Weekend!

Tasting Room & Plant Shop
Tasting Room & Plant Shop 97351 8175 Buena Vista Rd, Independence, OR 97351
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable