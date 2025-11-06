Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Lucinda Borneman, Co-Owner

Azul Freewater

Phone: (509) 531-9884

Website: www.azulfreewater.com



Azul Freewater Celebrates Grand Opening in Milton-Freewater’s Premier Small Event Space

Milton-Freewater, OR — October 28, 2025 — The Walla Walla Valley’s newest and most intimate venue, Azul Freewater, is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, November 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Located at 601 N Main St., Milton-Freewater, Oregon, Azul Freewater offers a warm, versatile space designed for memorable gatherings and creative events.

Azul Freewater is the valley’s small, premier event space, thoughtfully crafted to host a wide range of occasions — from private celebrations, public events, pop-up wine tastings, and chef-driven dinners to art shows and cultural gatherings.

With comfortable seating for up to 26 guests, the venue provides an intimate setting ideal for meaningful connection and conversation. The space also features a full commercial kitchen, making it a perfect destination for catered events, culinary showcases, and collaborative dinners.

Azul Freewater is licensed for non-distilled alcoholic beverages and proudly features the acclaimed wines of Los Rocosos Vineyards during its light lunch and wine tasting hours, open every Friday and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Co-owner Lucinda Borneman shared her excitement about opening the doors to this new community space:

“We wanted to create a place where people can come together over food, art, and wine — a welcoming venue that reflects the beauty and creativity of the Walla Walla Valley.”

Community members, local business owners, and media are invited to join the Grand Opening celebration on November 7th to enjoy refreshments, sample Los Rocosos wines, and tour the new facility.



About Azul Freewater

Located in the heart of Milton-Freewater, Azul Freewater is a boutique event space offering a full commercial kitchen, flexible layout, and curated experiences. Whether hosting a private party, an art exhibition, or a wine-pairing dinner, Azul Freewater provides the perfect backdrop for small, unforgettable events.

Address: 601 N Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862

Website: www.azulfreewater.com

Contact: Lucinda Borneman – (509) 531-9884