Location:Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
Map:7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-932-8313
Email:info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
Website:https://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com/
All Dates:May 24, 2025 - May 26, 2025 Saturday May 24th 11AM - 5PM & Monday May 26th 11AM - 5 PM

Grand Opening

🎉 Exciting news from Kuenzi Family Vineyard! We're thrilled to announce our official grand opening. Bring your family and join us on Saturday, May 24th or Monday, May 26th for a fun-filled day. We have been working hard to put the final touches on our tasting room.🍇

𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟒𝐭𝐡 11AM-5:00PM: Taco truck from 12 PM to 2 PM (while food lasts) and enter our prize raffle! 🌮🎁

𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 11AM-5:00PM: More raffle prizes and live music by Trevon Kuenzi to keep the celebration going! 🎶🎁

Explore our newly released Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, along with our full wine selection, including refreshing Tinto de Verano. 🍷

This is a family-friendly event, so bring everyone along for a memorable day! We can't wait to celebrate with you! 🎊

