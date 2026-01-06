Gran Moraine Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for an intimate evening with Gran Moraine and Winemaker Shane Moore, whose thoughtful, site-driven approach brings depth and precision to each wine. For this special dinner, Chef Christy Smith and Farmer Elena Mudrak will present a seasonal four-course menu inspired by early summer, paired with Gran Moraine wines in a one-night-only celebration of place, craft, and collaboration.



An intimate Sunday dinner series at ōkta farm and kitchen. Get your seat at the table.

Fee: $175, plus gratuity

okta farm and kitchen | winemaker's dinner