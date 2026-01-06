|Location:
|ōkta farm and kitchen
|Map:
|618 NE 3rd Street, Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5033765200
|Email:
|info@tributaryhotel.com
|Website:
|https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1254073&restref=1254073&experienceId=693415&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared&covers=2&dateTime=2026-06-28T18:00:00
|All Dates:
Gran Moraine Winemaker's Dinner
Join us for an intimate evening with Gran Moraine and Winemaker Shane Moore, whose thoughtful, site-driven approach brings depth and precision to each wine. For this special dinner, Chef Christy Smith and Farmer Elena Mudrak will present a seasonal four-course menu inspired by early summer, paired with Gran Moraine wines in a one-night-only celebration of place, craft, and collaboration.
An intimate Sunday dinner series at ōkta farm and kitchen. Get your seat at the table.
Fee: $175, plus gratuity
okta farm and kitchen | winemaker's dinner
June 28 — Winemaker's Dinner Series -- Gran Moraine with Winemaker Shane Moore