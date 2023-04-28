 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:tanya@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://https://raptorridgewinery.com/shop/?view=product&slug=gruner2023
All Dates:Apr 28, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Grüner & Oysters

Join us for this beloved event, featuring the release of our 2022 Grüner Veltliner, Austrian wines, oysters and live music!

 

Fee: $75

Grüner Veltliner Release Party

Raptor Ridge Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, Oregon 97132
April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable