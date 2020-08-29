 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/gourmet-burgers-and-brew-5ee14b654e90b-5ee14b9bc214d-5ee14d2793d24-5ee14d7a96f9e-5ee14e05b7605-5ee14e56b5918.html
All Dates:Aug 29, 2020 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Gourmet Burgers and Brew

Noon – 4:00 PM, or until they SELL OUT!
We are pleased to offer Gloria’s gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent. Each Saturday during the summer we will feature a different gourmet burger – perfectly paired with Reustle wines. For the non-wine drinker in your group, we will offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.

PLEASE - NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS

Reustle Vineyards
Reustle Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
