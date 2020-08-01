|Location:
|Reustle Vineyard
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Gourmet Burgers and Brew
Noon – 4:00PM, or until they SELL OUT!
We are pleased to offer Gloria’s gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent. Each Saturday during the summer we will feature a different gourmet burger – perfectly paired with Reustle wines. For the non-wine drinker in your group we will offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.
PLEASE - NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS
Fee: $0.00
Food & Wine, Entertainment & Wine