Gourmet Burgers & Brew

Each Saturday during the summer we will feature a different gourmet burger - perfectly paired with Reustle wines. Our burgers are 100% Organic Black Angus Beef (raised at the vineyard) on homemade rolls with homemade curly fries. For the non-wine drinker in your group we offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.



LIve music from Noon - 4:00 PM. Music to be announced.