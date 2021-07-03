 Calendar Home
All Dates:Jul 3, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Gourmet Burgers & Brew

Each Saturday during the summer we will feature a different gourmet burger - perfectly paired with Reustle wines. Our burgers are 100% Organic Black Angus Beef (raised at the vineyard) on homemade rolls with homemade curly fries. For the non-wine drinker in your group we offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.

LIve music from Noon - 4:00 PM. Music to be announced.

We are pleased to offer Gloria's gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent!

