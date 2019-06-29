 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/gourmet-burgers-brew-5cad0cbe0ac6e.html
All Dates:Jun 29, 2019 - Sep 7, 2019 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Gourmet Burgers & Brew

Gourmet Burgers & Brew
Noon – 5:00PM
We are pleased to include Gloria’s gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent. Each Saturday this summer we will feature a different gourmet burger – perfectly paired with Reustle wines. For the non-wine drinker in your group we will offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
