Location: Archery Summit Map: 18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114 Phone: 503-714-2030 Email: GuestService@archerysummit.com Website: https://www.archerysummit.com/events/golden-hour/ All Dates: Aug 6, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Aug 13, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Aug 20, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Aug 27, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sep 3, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sep 10, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sep 17, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sep 24, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Golden Hour at Archery Summit

Join us every Thursday this summer as golden hour settles over Archery Summit. Wines by the glass and bottle accompany a relaxed yet refined passage into evening—an invitation to experience the estate with a casual approach. Choose from a selection of our precisely crafted wines and settle into the moment.



Wines by the glass and bottle. A selection of cheeses is also available for purchase to accompany the experience.