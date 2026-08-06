|Location:
|Archery Summit
|Map:
|18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-714-2030
|Email:
|GuestService@archerysummit.com
|Website:
|https://www.archerysummit.com/events/golden-hour/
|All Dates:
Golden Hour at Archery Summit
Join us every Thursday this summer as golden hour settles over Archery Summit. Wines by the glass and bottle accompany a relaxed yet refined passage into evening—an invitation to experience the estate with a casual approach. Choose from a selection of our precisely crafted wines and settle into the moment.
Wines by the glass and bottle. A selection of cheeses is also available for purchase to accompany the experience.
Join us every Thursday this summer as golden hour settles over Archery Summit. Wines by the glass and bottle. A selection of cheeses is also available for purchase to accompany the experience. Reservations Recommended, Walk-ins Available.