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Location:Archery Summit
Map:18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-714-2030
Email:GuestService@archerysummit.com
Website:https://www.archerysummit.com/events/golden-hour/
All Dates:Aug 6, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Aug 13, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Aug 20, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Aug 27, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 3, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 10, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 17, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 24, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Golden Hour at Archery Summit

Join us every Thursday this summer as golden hour settles over Archery Summit. Wines by the glass and bottle accompany a relaxed yet refined passage into evening—an invitation to experience the estate with a casual approach. Choose from a selection of our precisely crafted wines and settle into the moment.

Wines by the glass and bottle. A selection of cheeses is also available for purchase to accompany the experience.

Join us every Thursday this summer as golden hour settles over Archery Summit. Wines by the glass and bottle. A selection of cheeses is also available for purchase to accompany the experience. Reservations Recommended, Walk-ins Available.

Archery Summit
Archery Summit 18599 18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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