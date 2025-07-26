 Calendar Home
Location:The Black Wine Market
Map:14559 Westlake Drive Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Phone: 9713711965
Email:theblackwinemarket@gmail.com
Website:https://www.theblackwinemarket.com/events/god-forsaken-grapes-and-family-tasting
All Dates:Jul 26, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

God Forsaken Grapes and Family Tasting

Björnson Vineyards presents “God Forsaken Grapes and Family”. A wine tasting exploring unique varietals that are lesser known in the world and Oregon. This tasting class will take you through six wines that are accompanied with meat & cheese.

 

Fee: $40

Come explore lesser known grapes to make the wines you love.

The Black Wine Market
The Black Wine Market 14559 14559 Westlake Drive Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable