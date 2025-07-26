|Location:
|The Black Wine Market
|Map:
|14559 Westlake Drive Suite A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
|Phone:
|9713711965
|Email:
|theblackwinemarket@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.theblackwinemarket.com/events/god-forsaken-grapes-and-family-tasting
|All Dates:
God Forsaken Grapes and Family Tasting
Björnson Vineyards presents “God Forsaken Grapes and Family”. A wine tasting exploring unique varietals that are lesser known in the world and Oregon. This tasting class will take you through six wines that are accompanied with meat & cheese.
Fee: $40
Come explore lesser known grapes to make the wines you love.