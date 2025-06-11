|Location:
Reustle Courtyard
Map:
960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone:
5414596060
Email:
wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:
http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Girls Night Out
Join us for our 'Girls Night Out'... an evening of wine and desserts! Experience a memorable night with Addie's Sparkles, red and white wine, and a port, complemented by a delightful assortment of desserts! We'll also have Salsa, line dancing, and shopping! Bring a friend and create lasting memories in the Wine Cave!
Fee: $45/$60, Members/Non Members
