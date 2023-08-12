Girls Just Wanna Make Wine

Come taste one of the most diverse lineups of wine in the Portland Winemaking Scene. Featuring four wines each from RAM Cellars, Gonzales Winemaking Company and Hip Chicks do Wine.



The perfect opportunity to try twelve wines made by very creative and diverse Women Winemakers from grapes sourced from both Oregon and Washington.



Your ticket includes all wines and food will be available for purchase. $30 in advance, $35 at the door, $20 for Wine Club Members of any of our three partnering Wineries.



Get your tickets early for early bird pricing! Wine Club Members contact your winery to get a discount code.

Fee: $30-35