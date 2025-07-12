Gifts of the Foothills

The McMinnville Winegrower's Association will be holding a FREE wine tasting on December 13th in downtown McMinnville!



Celebrate the season with a special holiday pouring from vineyards that call the foothills outside of McMinnville home. For one festive afternoon, seven wineries from the McMinnville AVA are coming down from the hillsides and into historic downtown 3rd street to share the wines grown right in McMinnville’s backyard.



Join us for a complimentary tasting featuring a special selection of current and library wines that showcase the rugged beauty, unique soils, and cool-climate elegance that make the McMinnville AVA so distinctive. Delicious food from Biscuits and Pickles will be available to nibble as you sip, stay, and be merry discovering new favorites and connecting with the people behind the wines. These are our gifts to you and we hope you find the perfect gift for your own holiday gatherings!



We'll look forward to seeing you there!



-The McMinnville Winegrowers Association



Featured Wineries:



Brittan / Coleman Vineyards / Coeur de Terre / Hyland / Maysara / Roshni / Violet Wines / Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Fee: $0