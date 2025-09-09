|Location:
|Triangle Wine Country Tours
|Map:
|Pick up at Portland Hotels TBD, portland, OR 97212
|Phone:
|503-476-1006
|Email:
|info@trianglewinecountry.com
|Website:
|https://www.geekweekpdx.com/geeky-wine-tours
|All Dates:
Geek Week PDX Geeky Wine Tours
Calling all Wine nerds!
SEPTEMBER 5th & 9th
10:00am - 6:00pm
Join this very special science based wine tour with Triangle Wine Country Tours. Walk around a vineyard, tour a production facility, and meet the owners and winemakers. Led by a Certified Specialist of Wine and chemistry geek, you will get a unique, geeky look at wine production and wine grape farming.
Sept 5: Bjornson Vineyard, Brooks Winery, Varnum Vintners
Sept 9: Monksgate Vineyard, Adelsheim Winery, Compris Vineyard
only 8 winos per tour-pick up in Portland
Fee: $289
Join this very special science based wine tour with Triangle Wine Country Tours.