Geek Week PDX Geeky Wine Tours

Calling all Wine nerds!

SEPTEMBER 5th & 9th

10:00am - 6:00pm

Join this very special science based wine tour with Triangle Wine Country Tours. Walk around a vineyard, tour a production facility, and meet the owners and winemakers. Led by a Certified Specialist of Wine and chemistry geek, you will get a unique, geeky look at wine production and wine grape farming.

Sept 5: Bjornson Vineyard, Brooks Winery, Varnum Vintners

Sept 9: Monksgate Vineyard, Adelsheim Winery, Compris Vineyard

only 8 winos per tour-pick up in Portland

Fee: $289