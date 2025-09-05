 Calendar Home
Location:Triangle Wine Country Tours
Map:Pick up at Portland Hotels TBD, portland, OR 97212
Phone: 503-476-1006
Email:info@trianglewinecountry.com
Website:https://www.geekweekpdx.com/geeky-wine-tours
All Dates:Sep 5, 2025 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Visit 3 wineries in Eola Amity Hills
Sep 9, 2025 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Visit 3 wineries in Chehehalem Mountains and Yamhill Carlton

Geek Week PDX Geeky Wine Tours

Calling all Wine nerds!
SEPTEMBER 5th & 9th
10:00am - 6:00pm
Join this very special science based wine tour with Triangle Wine Country Tours. Walk around a vineyard, tour a production facility, and meet the owners and winemakers. Led by a Certified Specialist of Wine and chemistry geek, you will get a unique, geeky look at wine production and wine grape farming.
Sept 5: Bjornson Vineyard, Brooks Winery, Varnum Vintners
Sept 9: Monksgate Vineyard, Adelsheim Winery, Compris Vineyard
only 8 winos per tour-pick up in Portland

 

Fee: $289

