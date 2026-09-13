Gears & Grapes Sunday Gatherings

Ready to add some old-school cool to your weekends? Join us on the Second Sunday of every month to transform Main Street into a blast from the past! From vintage classics to unique one-of-a-kinds, let's make heads turn and tires burn at our Gears & Grapes Gathering at Patton Valley Wines. Whether you're a car aficionado or just in it for the grape vibes, swing by from 12pm to 3pm for a chill hangout you won't want to miss.



September 13th | October 11th | November 8th | December 13th



This is an informal gathering on the Second Sunday of every month from 12pm to 3pm. Drive out, find a parking spot and swing by the tasting room to hang out. Wine, beer & non-alcoholic drinks available.

Fee: $0