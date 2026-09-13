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Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Sep 13, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Oct 11, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 8, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Dec 13, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Gears & Grapes Sunday Gatherings

Ready to add some old-school cool to your weekends? Join us on the Second Sunday of every month to transform Main Street into a blast from the past! From vintage classics to unique one-of-a-kinds, let's make heads turn and tires burn at our Gears & Grapes Gathering at Patton Valley Wines. Whether you're a car aficionado or just in it for the grape vibes, swing by from 12pm to 3pm for a chill hangout you won't want to miss.

September 13th | October 11th | November 8th | December 13th

This is an informal gathering on the Second Sunday of every month from 12pm to 3pm. Drive out, find a parking spot and swing by the tasting room to hang out. Wine, beer & non-alcoholic drinks available.

 

Fee: $0

Join us on the Second Sunday of every month to transform Main Street into a blast from the past!

Patton Valley Wines
Patton Valley Wines 97116 2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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