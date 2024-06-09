Gears & Grapes: Patton Valley Car Show

GEARS & GRAPES



Join us for our 1st Annual Gears & Grapes Car show located in the parking-lot of The Dundee Hotel on June 9th. We are excited to welcome all car lovers to either showcase their own car or enjoy marveling at an array of classic, collector and unique cars that will be on display. On top of the amazing cars, we will have local food, craft & car vendors and, of course, Patton Valley wines.



Better yet, we are thrilled to be supporting the Cruisin’ McMinnville’s Scholarship Program! All admission fees and part of entry fees will be donated directly to their scholarship. Stay tuned for more information.



ADMISSION: $5 per person includes your admission and is fully donated to the Cruisin’ McMinnville’s Scholarship Program.



ENTER YOUR CAR TO GEARS & GRAPES



ENTRY FEE: $30 PER CAR | $20 FOR PATTON VALLEY CLUB MEMBERS



We welcome classic, collector, muscle, unique, and even gambler cars to the 1st Annual Gears & Grapes Car Show! Your entry includes a window display with your car’s information, goody bag, Gears & Grapes swag, a glass of wine or beer, and a donation to Cruisin’ McMinnville’s Scholarship Program. We will also have a trophy for the Gears & Grapes favorite car of the year.

