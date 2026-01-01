Gears & Grapes 2nd Annual Car Show

Calling all Gear-heads and Grape-Lovers - the Gears & Grapes Car Show is back for round two! Park yourself in downtown Forest Grove for a day of classic cars, local wines, and good vibes. Main Street will be transformed into a car enthusiast's paradise, complete with live music, delicious food, and unique vendors. Rev up your engines and roll out to end the day with an old-time cruise down Main Street. Cheers to a day well spent at Gears & Grapes - trust us, you won't want to miss it!



Admission is free for all ages, so bring the whole crew! For those 21+, grab a drink ticket for $15 and experience the ultimate sipping experience with a logo glass and 5 tasting tokens. Indulge in the finest wine and beer selections, available by taste or by the glass. Just remember, if you want to partake in the adult beverages, make sure to snag a drink ticket!