Gather for Thanks

Join us for a relaxed pre-Thanksgiving gathering featuring Compris wines, comforting seasonal flavors, and an opportunity to give back to our community. Sip through a curated flight of Compris wines while discovering bottles perfect for your own holiday table, paired alongside a Thanksgiving-inspired slider crafted by Biscuit & Pickles.



This year’s featured pairing includes an apple cider braised turkey slider with honeyed sweet potato aioli, parsnip mirepoix stuffing, house made spiced cranberry jelly, and toasted brioche, served with chips. A grilled portobello option will be available for vegetarian guests.



Tickets are $35 per person ($25 for club members) and include the tasting flight and seasonal pairing. Plus, $5 from every ticket sold will be donated directly to the Newberg Animal Shelter, our featured charity for the quarter. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about the shelter and contribute further during the event.



As a thank you, each ticket fee will be waived with the purchase of three bottles or more.



We hope you’ll join us as we gather around the table to celebrate good wine, good food, and giving back before the holiday season begins.

Fee: $35