|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/garlic-class/
|All Dates:
Garlic Braiding Class
Join Brooks' gardener, Shannon, in the garden to harvest garlic and learn how to make a garlic braid, weaved with dried flowers. Take home your garlic braid to hang and use in your kitchen! Wine and snacks from the garden are included.
Fee: $50
Join Brooks' gardener, Shannon, in the garden to harvest garlic.