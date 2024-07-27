 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/garlic-class/
All Dates:Jul 27, 2024 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Garlic Braiding Class

Join Brooks' gardener, Shannon, in the garden to harvest garlic and learn how to make a garlic braid, weaved with dried flowers. Take home your garlic braid to hang and use in your kitchen! Wine and snacks from the garden are included.

 

Fee: $50

Fee: $50

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

