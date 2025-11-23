Location: Troon Vineyard Map: 1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527 Phone: 5418469900 Email: allison@troonvineyard.com Website: http://www.troonvineyard.com All Dates: Nov 2, 2025 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Nov 9, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Nov 16, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Nov 23, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Nov 30, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Garden to Guest Lunches

Come over to our “home” and let us help you share some time, some wine and some food with your family and friends. We are partnering with Chef Carl Krause to create a casual Garden to Guest experience, using our produce from Troon Farm. He will offer small plates, shareable plates, and desserts, to be enjoyed with a flight, a glass, or a bottle Troon wines. Every Sunday, with reservations from 12 pm - 4 pm, plates range from $12 to $22.