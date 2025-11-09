|Location:
|Troon Vineyard
|Map:
|1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527
|Phone:
|5418469900
|Email:
|allison@troonvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.troonvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Garden to Guest Lunches
Come over to our “home” and let us help you share some time, some wine and some food with your family and friends. We are partnering with Chef Carl Krause to create a casual Garden to Guest experience, using our produce from Troon Farm. He will offer small plates, shareable plates, and desserts, to be enjoyed with a flight, a glass, or a bottle Troon wines. Every Sunday, with reservations from 12 pm - 4 pm, plates range from $12 to $22.
