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Location:Antiquum Farm
Map:25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 541-998-3153
Email:reservations@antiquumfarm.com
Website:https://www.antiquumfarm.com/reservation/type/garden-lunch-series
All Dates:Jun 13, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Jun 27, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Aug 8, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Garden Lunch Series

Spend a summer afternoon rooted in the living heart of Antiquum Farm. Begin, if you wish, with a quaint walk through our Pinot Gris vineyard—six acres of Bellpine soil beneath your feet, the southern Willamette Valley unfolding around you.
From there, gather at the table in our cottage garden as a chorus of Valley chefs brings forward the season’s offerings, drawn from our farm and nearby fields. Each course finds its companion in our wines—thoughtfully paired, deeply expressive, and shaped by this place.
An afternoon to linger—of honest food, enduring wine, and the simple pleasure of sharing it all together.


*All dietary restrictions accommodated, must be arranged in advance by making a note in your reservation or contacting the Farm.

$95/person

 

Fee: $95.00

Take in the beauty: of our Farm, while enjoying a seasonal lunch crafted by Chef Isaiah Watson.

Antiquum Farm
Antiquum Farm 25075 25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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