Garden Lunch Series

Spend a summer afternoon rooted in the living heart of Antiquum Farm. Begin, if you wish, with a quaint walk through our Pinot Gris vineyard—six acres of Bellpine soil beneath your feet, the southern Willamette Valley unfolding around you.

From there, gather at the table in our cottage garden as a chorus of Valley chefs brings forward the season’s offerings, drawn from our farm and nearby fields. Each course finds its companion in our wines—thoughtfully paired, deeply expressive, and shaped by this place.

An afternoon to linger—of honest food, enduring wine, and the simple pleasure of sharing it all together.





*All dietary restrictions accommodated, must be arranged in advance by making a note in your reservation or contacting the Farm.



$95/person

Fee: $95.00