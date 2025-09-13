 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Sep 12, 2025 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 13, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 14, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Game Day Snacks & Wine Pairing

Join us for a fun and flavorful experience at our Wine & Game Day Snack Pairing event, happening on September 12th - 14th. Whether you're gearing up for the big game or simply love a good wine and snack pairing, this event is for you!

Enjoy a curated tasting of 6 exceptional wines, with 4 of them perfectly paired with popular Game Day snacks for $30. Savor the flavors of hand-selected wines complemented by bites that are sure to elevate your game-day celebrations. From savory snacks to delightful wines, each pairing is designed to enhance the other, creating an unforgettable tasting experience.

Seatings available Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12p - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm.

Event Highlights:

Tasting: 6 wines (4 wines paired with Game Day snacks)

Perfect Pairings: Discover how the right wine can elevate your favorite Game Day snacks

Fun Atmosphere: Great for wine lovers, sports enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a unique experience!

Bring your friends, and enjoy the perfect blend of delicious wines and game-day flavor! Don't miss out on this tasty event—reserve your spot today!

 

Fee: $30

