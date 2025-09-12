Game Day Snacks & Wine Pairing

Join us for a fun and flavorful experience at our Wine & Game Day Snack Pairing event, happening on September 12th - 14th. Whether you're gearing up for the big game or simply love a good wine and snack pairing, this event is for you!



Enjoy a curated tasting of 6 exceptional wines, with 4 of them perfectly paired with popular Game Day snacks for $30. Savor the flavors of hand-selected wines complemented by bites that are sure to elevate your game-day celebrations. From savory snacks to delightful wines, each pairing is designed to enhance the other, creating an unforgettable tasting experience.



Seatings available Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12p - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm.



Event Highlights:



Tasting: 6 wines (4 wines paired with Game Day snacks)



Perfect Pairings: Discover how the right wine can elevate your favorite Game Day snacks



Fun Atmosphere: Great for wine lovers, sports enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a unique experience!



Bring your friends, and enjoy the perfect blend of delicious wines and game-day flavor! Don't miss out on this tasty event—reserve your spot today!

Fee: $30