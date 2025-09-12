|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Game Day Snacks & Wine Pairing
Join us for a fun and flavorful experience at our Wine & Game Day Snack Pairing event, happening on September 12th - 14th. Whether you're gearing up for the big game or simply love a good wine and snack pairing, this event is for you!
Enjoy a curated tasting of 6 exceptional wines, with 4 of them perfectly paired with popular Game Day snacks for $30. Savor the flavors of hand-selected wines complemented by bites that are sure to elevate your game-day celebrations. From savory snacks to delightful wines, each pairing is designed to enhance the other, creating an unforgettable tasting experience.
Seatings available Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12p - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm.
Event Highlights:
Tasting: 6 wines (4 wines paired with Game Day snacks)
Perfect Pairings: Discover how the right wine can elevate your favorite Game Day snacks
Fun Atmosphere: Great for wine lovers, sports enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a unique experience!
Bring your friends, and enjoy the perfect blend of delicious wines and game-day flavor! Don't miss out on this tasty event—reserve your spot today!
Fee: $30
