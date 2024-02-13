Galentine’s Game Night

Join us at Brooks for our first Galentine's Game night (no boys allowed)! Bring your BFFs and favorite board or card game to the tasting room and celebrate your platonic love. We will provide a limited number of board games to borrow, so please bring your own.



A limited menu of snacks from the kitchen, wines by the glass and bottle, and a rosé sangria made special for this event will be available for purchase. Reservations required.