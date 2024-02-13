 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/galentines-game-night/
All Dates:Feb 13, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Galentine’s Game Night

Join us at Brooks for our first Galentine's Game night (no boys allowed)! Bring your BFFs and favorite board or card game to the tasting room and celebrate your platonic love. We will provide a limited number of board games to borrow, so please bring your own.

A limited menu of snacks from the kitchen, wines by the glass and bottle, and a rosé sangria made special for this event will be available for purchase. Reservations required.

