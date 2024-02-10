Galentine's Day Wine Tour

We are partnering with women owned wineries and businesses for this fun day! Guaranteed amazing photo opportunities, delicious wines, great music, and an amazing time.





Tour Price includes transportation, tasting fees and a fun host for your day!



Itinerary:

Sealionne Wines - Piper Underbrink is the founder and winemaker and she is looking forward to sharing her impressive wines and her story with our group!





Artist Block - Owner/Founder/Artist Anna Sweet has partnered with the only female Master of Wine in the state Bree Stock to create one of the most exciting new wineries in the Willamette Valley. Taste your wine in a literal art gallery with the fabulous staff. Every turn is a photo opportunity and the wines are delicious!





Laurel Ridge - Join Kira Teppola and she tells you about her family's vineyard and sip their amazing wine. Here you have the opportunity to add a chocolate pairing to your wine flight featuring a local woman owned chocolate company.



Pick Up Location:



We will pick up at the Sherwood Target located at 21365 SW Baler Way, Sherwood, OR

Ride share will easily be accessible from this location. Exact parking lot location will be sent prior to tour.



Pick up at 10:30am, drop off by 5:30pm.



Add-on's:

Box Lunch $22

Chocolate Pairing at Laurel Ridge $16

Fee: $199.00