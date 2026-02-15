 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/
All Dates:Feb 15, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Galentine's Day Brunch

Grab your girls and meet us at Brooks to celebrate the love of friendship with our Galentine's Day Brunch! Special brunch menu items in addition to our regular seasonal menu will be available as well as special pours and sweet treats.

Brooks Winery
