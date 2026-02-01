 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Feb 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Galentine's Day

Round up your girlfriends and join us for a Galentines Day event! Wine by the glass, a specialty Wine “Cocktail” and a delectable small plate menu. Shop with our vendors:

Gifford’s Flowers

Upcycled Uglies Jewelry

Macarons by Sabira

Coast & Clearing Soaps

Sweet & Salty PDX

The Golden Goddess Candles

Fairy Hair by Jessica

and more!

If you would like to do a Wine & Chocolate Pairing flight we recommend you do purchase tickets in advance for that and arrive by 5pm. No reservations are required to attend the Galentines Day Event.

