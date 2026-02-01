|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Galentine's Day
Round up your girlfriends and join us for a Galentines Day event! Wine by the glass, a specialty Wine “Cocktail” and a delectable small plate menu. Shop with our vendors:
Gifford’s Flowers
Upcycled Uglies Jewelry
Macarons by Sabira
Coast & Clearing Soaps
Sweet & Salty PDX
The Golden Goddess Candles
Fairy Hair by Jessica
and more!
If you would like to do a Wine & Chocolate Pairing flight we recommend you do purchase tickets in advance for that and arrive by 5pm. No reservations are required to attend the Galentines Day Event.
