Fuyu Fest 2025: a winter sake festival

Entering our third year, Fuyu Fest is an exploratory, educational, PNW Winter-themed sake festival, with activities, demos, food, artists and cultural activities in addition to tasting over 85 (nearly 100!) different sake with the passionate people who make and import them! Local food, coffee, snack and treat vendors will have lunch & snacks available from 1PM onward (a great opportunity to check in early!), while passionate sake professionals will fill your glasses and your minds from 2-5PM.



Ticket Information:



· Early Bird (before January 1st, 2025): $75

· Early Bird + Commemorative Sakazuki: $114

· General Admission (after January 1st, 2025): $85

· All attendees must be 21+ with valid ID



20% of ticket revenues are donated to elder lunch and community program Ikoi no Kai.



About Sunflower Sake:



Located in Portland's vibrant beverage district, Sunflower Sake represents the forward-thinking evolution of sake retail in America. The shop focuses on creating an inclusive, intellectual approach to sake education and appreciation, reflecting Portland's passionate beverage culture while honoring and supporting the traditions and innovation of Japanese sake brewing.

