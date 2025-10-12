 Calendar Home
Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://www.wetzelestate.com
All Dates:Oct 12, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Fun, Friends & Fine Wine- Cork Pumpkin Craft

🍷 Sip & Craft 🎃
Join us this Sunday from 2–4 PM at Wetzel Estate for a guided cork pumpkin craft class by Shelby Burns— perfect if you want step-by-step help making cork pumpkins and enjoying a glass of wine!
✨ $40 gets you your craft kit + drink included!
📲 Pay via Venmo @Spirit-Fire or at the door
🎟️Purchase your tickets now!
Let’s make pumpkins and memories together!

 

Fee: $40

Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
