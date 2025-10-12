Fun, Friends & Fine Wine- Cork Pumpkin Craft

🍷 Sip & Craft 🎃

Join us this Sunday from 2–4 PM at Wetzel Estate for a guided cork pumpkin craft class by Shelby Burns— perfect if you want step-by-step help making cork pumpkins and enjoying a glass of wine!

✨ $40 gets you your craft kit + drink included!

📲 Pay via Venmo @Spirit-Fire or at the door

🎟️Purchase your tickets now!

Let’s make pumpkins and memories together!

Fee: $40