|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://www.wetzelestate.com
|All Dates:
Fun, Friends & Fine Wine- Cork Pumpkin Craft
🍷 Sip & Craft 🎃
Join us this Sunday from 2–4 PM at Wetzel Estate for a guided cork pumpkin craft class by Shelby Burns— perfect if you want step-by-step help making cork pumpkins and enjoying a glass of wine!
✨ $40 gets you your craft kit + drink included!
📲 Pay via Venmo @Spirit-Fire or at the door
🎟️Purchase your tickets now!
Let’s make pumpkins and memories together!
Fee: $40