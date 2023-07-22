Fullerton Wine Course: Soil Session

Back by popular demand, this session explores the impact of soils and microclimates and their impact on our senses. Guided by winemaker Alex Fullerton, Attendees participate in an interactive tasting experience that explores the spectrum of soils, aspects, elevation, and climate influence on the wine.



We serve Cheese and Charcuterie boards with this course.



The course fee is $60 per person.

Club members receive a discount of 15%-25%

