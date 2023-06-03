 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/fullertonwines/event/396029/fullerton-wine-course-oak-and-fire
All Dates:Jun 3, 2023 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Oak and Fire

Backed by popular demand, this session explores the history of oak and wine, famed oak forests, the benefits and characteristics of different types of oak, and its impact on our senses. Attendees participate in an interactive blending and tasting experience that explores the spectrum of oak’s influence on the wine.

 

Fee: $60

