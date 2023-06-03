|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, Oregon 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/fullertonwines/event/396029/fullerton-wine-course-oak-and-fire
|All Dates:
Fullerton Wine Course: Oak and Fire
Backed by popular demand, this session explores the history of oak and wine, famed oak forests, the benefits and characteristics of different types of oak, and its impact on our senses. Attendees participate in an interactive blending and tasting experience that explores the spectrum of oak’s influence on the wine.
Fee: $60
