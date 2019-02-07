 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Residence
Map:10404 SW Mt Adams Dr, Beaverton, OR 97007
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:Matt@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-club-happy-hour-in-beaverton.html
All Dates:Feb 7, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mar 7, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Club Happy Hour in Beaverton

Fullerton Wine Club members, join us for Club Member Happy Hour from 4-7pm in Beaverton. Come sip and socialize. Friends and colleagues welcome.

Club Member Happy Hour is a monthly gathering held the first Thursday of each month. No cost for admission.

Fullerton Wine Club members, join us for Club Member Happy Hour from 4-7pm in Beaverton. Come sip and socialize. Friends and colleagues welcome. Club Member Happy Hour is a monthly gathering held the first Thursday of each month. No cost for admission.
The Fullerton Residence
The Fullerton Residence 10404 10404 SW Mt Adams Dr, Beaverton, OR 97007
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable