Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Apr 26, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

From Root to Barrel: Exploratory Hike & Sip

Celebrate Earth Day with an educational exploration at Cória Estates on Saturday, April 26th! Join our Winemaker, Aurora Coria, for a hike and sip tour through our estate vineyard. Discover the intricate relationship between our vines, the unique Nekia soil, and the environment that shapes our distinctive Willamette Valley wines as we explore different vineyard blocks and discuss mindful harvesting and environmental factors. Book your tour today for this rain or shine experience – please dress for spring in Oregon!

April 26, 12–2pm

$55 / Club $45, Per Person
Limited Availablity

 

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
