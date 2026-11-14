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Location:Tasting Room
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR 97114-7219
Phone: 5036872915
Email:leah@domainedrouhin.com
Website:https://domainedrouhin.com/ddoevents/
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

Friendsgiving Open House

Spend some time with us for a relaxed, open-house tasting featuring a generous selection of Domaine Drouhin and Roserock wines. Graze from a beautiful cheese and charcuterie table, discover wines for your Thanksgiving table, and come and go at your own pace.

 

Fee: $45 per ticket | Club Membership: Complimentary

Spend some time with us for a relaxed, open-house tasting featuring a generous selection of Domaine Drouhin and Roserock wines...

Tasting Room
Tasting Room 97114 6750 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR 97114-7219
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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