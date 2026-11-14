|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|6750 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR 97114-7219
|Phone:
|5036872915
|Email:
|leah@domainedrouhin.com
|Website:
|https://domainedrouhin.com/ddoevents/
|All Dates:
Friendsgiving Open House
Spend some time with us for a relaxed, open-house tasting featuring a generous selection of Domaine Drouhin and Roserock wines. Graze from a beautiful cheese and charcuterie table, discover wines for your Thanksgiving table, and come and go at your own pace.
Fee: $45 per ticket | Club Membership: Complimentary
Spend some time with us for a relaxed, open-house tasting featuring a generous selection of Domaine Drouhin and Roserock wines...